MLB Rumors: Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier Expected To Return To Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are bringing back two key bullpen arms for 2021.

Both Matt Barnes and Ryan Brasier have agreed to return to the Red Sox next season, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Barnes, 30, appeared in 24 games for the Sox in the abbreviated 2020 season. He’s averaged 68 games per season in seven years with Boston, recording a 4.08 ERA with 438 strikeouts (91 per season).

Brasier, 33, will return for his fourth season in Boston. He played in 25 games in 2020 and has tallied a 3.58 ERA with 127 K’s in three seasons.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images