The Boston Red Sox reportedly are keeping one of their catchers around.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman and MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand, Kevin Plawecki and the Red Sox avoided arbitration Wednesday and settled for $1.6 million.

Boston signed the catcher to a one-year deal in January and provided depth for Christian Vazquez.