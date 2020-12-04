NFL Rumors: Cam Newton ‘Good To Go’ Vs. Chargers Despite Abdomen Injury

Cam Newton might not necessarily be 100%, but he’ll be playing this weekend.

The New England Patriots quarterback popped up on the injury report earlier this week with an abdomen injury that limited him in practice. But with two days to go until the Pats face the Los Angeles Chargers, it appears Newton will be under center.

Cam Newton is good to go Sunday pic.twitter.com/MUPfSGzOAx — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 4, 2020

Newton missed one game already this season due to his bout with COVID-19. It looks like that number will stay right there for at least another week.

Patriots-Chargers is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.