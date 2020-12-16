NFL Rumors: How Patriots Feel About Jarrett Stidham After Appearance Vs. Rams

It sounds like the New England Patriots are just lukewarm about their quarterback situation in every way.

Cam Newton has been fine but not great — certainly not consistent — as the Pats’ starter. And in part because of those inconsistencies, Jarrett Stidham has gotten a few opportunities late in lopsided games.

Most recently, he finished up the Patriots’ 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday. He was adequate, completing five of seven pass attempts for 27 yards.

And on the “Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk Podcast,” Curran dropped what sounded like some informed speculation on the whole Stidham situation.

“My opinion is now much more informed now than it was then: Stidham, in the eyes of the team, was a relief pitcher on Thursday,” Curran said, via NBC Sports Boston. “They weren’t disgusted with Cam; they more or less felt as if they had had enough. So, Bill went to the mound, asked for the ball, gave him a pat on the butt, put it in Stidham’s glove and said, ‘Finish it up for us. See how you do.’

“And he didn’t really do anything with it. He did nothing to change their estimation of him as a competitor or a quarterback. And really, it’s status quo. … They’re just begging him to have his ‘Jimmy (Garoppolo) against the Kansas City Chiefs’ moment, and he continues to not have it. Hence, it’s Cam. And in my opinion, it should be.”

This, of course, comes as the Patriots’ playoff hopes continue to dwindle, and with that have come clamors to give Stidham more of a look since Newton doesn’t appear to be the starter of the future.

But that is a little easier said than done, and for now Newton remains New England’s guy.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images