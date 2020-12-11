Rams’ Cam Akers Set Rookie Record For Rushing Yards Vs. Patriots

Cam Akers had quite the game Thursday night that it put him in the NFL history books.
The Rams running back had 29 carries for 171 yards in Los Angeles’ 24-3 win against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium.
The 171 yards, though, is the most ever by a rookie against New England, according to ESPN Stats & Info.
Not too shabby.
There wasn’t much good news for New England during “Thursday Night Football.” The best the Pats can finish this season is 9-7, while the loss put their playoff chances nearly out of reach, though there still is a slim chance it happens.