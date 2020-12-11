Rams’ Cam Akers Set Rookie Record For Rushing Yards Vs. Patriots

Cam Akers had quite the game Thursday night that it put him in the NFL history books.

The Rams running back had 29 carries for 171 yards in Los Angeles’ 24-3 win against the New England Patriots at SoFi Stadium.

The 171 yards, though, is the most ever by a rookie against New England, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Cam Akers finished with 171 rush yards, the most ever by a rookie against the Patriots.



That's the most rush yards by a Rams rookie since Jerome Bettis in 1993 (212 at Saints). pic.twitter.com/opUMfSUOEn — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 11, 2020

Not too shabby.