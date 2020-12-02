Ravens-Steelers Update: Wednesday’s Game Reportedly On After Latest Tests

Are you ready for some (Wednesday afternoon) football?

The Pittsburgh Steelers indeed will host the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday in a thrice postponed Week 12 matchup, according to multiple reports. The undermanned, struggling Ravens reported zero additional positive COVID-19 cases while the undefeated Steelers placed center Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

(Note: It’s unclear whether Pouncey tested positive for the novel coronavirus.)

Here’s everything you need to know:

PIT is placing C Maurkice Pouncey on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and he’s out today. But the game is on. https://t.co/0qwG1DBUh2 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020

To be clear: The #Ravens had no player positives, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020

Pittsburgh enters the AFC North showdown a perfect 10-0, while Baltimore has slipped to 6-4 after a strong start to the season.

The two teams are scheduled to kick off from Heinz Field at 3:40 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images