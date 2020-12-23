Rockets Investigating After Video Shows Maskless James Harden At Strip Club

James Harden really is not making things easy for the Houston Rockets.

On Tuesday, Black Sports Online shared video of a man, clearly the Rockets star, maskless at a strip club.

Of course, that is an egregious violation of the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, and as a result, the Rockets now are investigating.

Source: Rockets are working with NBA office to review video of James Harden at a strip club. If the video circulating on social media is verified to be recent, it is a violation of league's COVID protocols, which would put Harden's availability for tonight's opener in jeopardy. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) December 23, 2020

This all comes as Harden is clearly attempting to force his way out of Houston — with a number of teams, including the Boston Celtics, reportedly looking into a trade for the guard.

If the video is indeed recent, it’ll only add to the contention within the Rockets organization, which in recent days has seen things go from bad to worse with Harden.

