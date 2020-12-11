This Stat Perfectly Depicts Patriots’ First Half Woes This Season

The Patriots haven’t had many strong starts this season, and the proof is in the pudding.

New England was down 17-3 entering halftime of Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams thanks to some less-than-stellar offensive play. This isn’t the first time they’ve struggled right off the bat this season, either.

The Patriots have entered halftime down double digits four different times this season, tied for the second-most instances for the team since 2000, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The 2002 Patriots are the only team to do worse. They missed the playoffs that season, too.

So, yeah. Not great.