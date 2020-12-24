Tristan Thompson To Start For Celtics In Season Opener Vs. Bucks

Ladies and gentlemen, Tristan Thompson is back.

The Boston Celtics center not only has been cleared to play in Wednesday’s season opener against the Milwaukee Bucks at TD Garden, but he’s also earned a spot in their starting five.

He’ll start alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Daniel Theis and Marcus Smart on opening night, per the team.

Initially, head coach Brad Stevens wasn’t sure if Thompson would be ready for opening night whatsoever due to a hamstring injury the 29-year-old sustained during an offseason workout. Thompson missed much of the preseason and didn’t play in either of the Celtics’ preseason games as a result.

But Thompson felt things were trending “in the right direction” ahead of Wednesday’s game. And clearly, his instincts were correct.

Tip-off for Bucks-Celtics is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images