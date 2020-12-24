Matt Andriese Ready To ‘Compete For Starting Role’ For Red Sox In 2021

The Red Sox made a move Wednesday when Boston signed Matt Andriese to a one-year deal.

The pitcher, who worked with Chaim Bloom while with the Tampa Bay Rays, certainly adds depth to the Red Sox’s rotation and bullpen, given the right-hander can start and appear in relief.

Boston needs help with pitching as a whole, and signing Andriese will add some much-needed assistance.

The 31-year-old has made appearances both as a starter and relief pitcher, something he noted to reporters as a reason he signed with the Red Sox.

“I signed here with the Red Sox for the opportunity to do both,” Andriese said during a Zoom call Wednesday shortly after the announcement was made. “I have a lot of flexibility in my career. I’ve started lots of games and I’ve come in (from) the bullpen more recently. Going to be given the opportunity to start. And the Red Sox obviously are going to be trying to get more starters, too. But I think my flexibility and my role, I’m going to compete for a starting spot but I know being in the bullpen is also an option to help the team as well”

We know Chris Sale will be unavailable for the first few months of the season as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. Eduardo Rodriguez is expected to have a normal spring training, but it’s unsure if his bout with myocarditis last year will impact him this season.

Andriese certainly will be a welcome addition, especially if he can help in both roles while Boston works to fill out its bullpen and starting rotation.

Thumbnail photo via Angels Baseball/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images