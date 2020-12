Another week, another crazy play in the world of college football.

In Saturday night’s headliner on CBS, Alabama put an absolute clinic on against defending national champion LSU.

And with the Crimson Tide up 38-14 over the Tigers, wide receiver DeVonta Smith added insult to injury with an absolutely absurd one-handed catch to run the score up further for Alabama.

Check it out:

DEVONTA SMITH IS RIDICULOUS pic.twitter.com/NhCkPJAccB — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 6, 2020

In the first half alone, Smith had 219 yards and three touchdowns.

Sheesh.

