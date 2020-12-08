Why Peter King Believes Rams Will Beat Patriots In Week 14 Primetime Game

The Patriots, in all likelihood, will need to win each of their four remaining regular-season games to have any shot of reaching the playoffs.

Peter King believes the Rams will spoil New England’s mission Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Patriots enter Week 14 having won four of their last five games, including a 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers this past Sunday. But King sees LA’s defense being too much for New England to handle in this Super Bowl LIII rematch at SoFi Stadium.

“I’m no football gambler, but I’d pick the Rams in this game, even whatever the points are,” King said Monday on NBC Sports. “I think the Rams, particularly Brandon Staley, the defensive coordinator, seems to figure out a way every single week to frustrate the opposition. Look, it isn’t the Patriots offense that’s been winning these games. It’s defensive and special teams mostly. I think Staley figures out a way to really hem them in on offense. That was such a fluky game the Patriots played on Sunday against the Chargers. I think it says more negative about the Chargers, quite honestly.”

As King touched on, the Patriots have been the furthest thing from an offensive juggernaut over this successful stretch. So even if the Rams turn in a largely stout defensive performance Thursday night, this doesn’t eliminate the possibility of a New England win. The Patriots easily could match the Rams on defense, especially when you consider Jared Goff and Co. have been a little inconsistent this season.

Kickoff for Patriots-Rams is slated for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images