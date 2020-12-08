Bill Belichick Explains Why Sony Michel Took On New Role In Patriots Win

Since coming off of injured reserve, New England Patriots running back Sony Michel has been relegated to backup duties behind top ball-carriers Damien Harris and James White.

The Patriots were in the midst of a blowout Sunday, so Michel did get plenty of opportunities to carry the ball in New England’s 45-0 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, finishing with 10 rushing attempts for 37 yards. He also played four snaps on the punt return team.

Michel came into Sunday’s game with just four special teams snaps on the season and 40 special teams snaps in 33 career games.

Michel played four snaps on the punt return team Sunday. He has only seen duty on the punt return team twice previously in his NFL career (once in Week 12 and once in the second game of his NFL career). Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski returned three punts for 145 yards. Michel delivered a key pick on Olszewski’s 70-yard touchdown return.

Patriots rookie linebacker Anfernee Jennings was flagged for an illegal blindside block in Week 12 when he leveled Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zeke Turner, negating a touchdown return by Olszewski. Michel avoided that penalty by simply setting a pick.

“Yeah, we had a couple of examples of that on those, on a couple returns — just being a little more cautious there,” Patriots head coach Belichick said Tuesday. “But, yeah, Sony’s always had a role in the kicking game since his rookie year, since we got him, at least as a backup. So, he’s practiced there, he’s worked there and did a good job for us there.

“We’ve kind of been heavy on the roster in terms of defensive backs and wide receivers in the kicking game, and so some of those roles have rolled more to running backs, tight ends, linebackers and defensive linemen. So, it’s been a combination of different guys and he’s one of them. He’s smart, he’s athletic, he’s tough, so he can handle some responsibilities in that area.”

The Patriots have lost some core special teams players at running back and linebacker in Brandon Bolden (opt-out), Rex Burkhead (opt-out), Shilique Calhoun (injured reserve), Brandon King (PUP list), Brandon Copeland (injured reserve) and Elandon Roberts (free agency).

Those roles have to be filled by players of a similar size, which is where Michel fits in. And since Michel isn’t playing a heavy role on offense, he can be used more in the kicking game.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images