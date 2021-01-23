Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Flyers Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers played a thriller Thursday night, and little is expected to change as far as personnel Saturday.
Following the Bruins’ shootout victory over Philly in their TD Garden opener, the B’s and Flyers will meet once more in Boston on Saturday night.
With Mark Friedman avoiding injury on a collision with Brad Marchand, the Flyers are expecting to roll out the same lineup Saturday.
Same can’t be said for the Bruins, who will be without Matt Grzelcyk after his spill into the boards Thursday. And with John Moore also unavailable due to a lower-body injury, Connor Clifton will draw into Grzelcyk’s place and will play on his off side.
The Bruins tweaked their bottom six in Friday’s practice, with Trent Frederic bumping up to the third line, while Anders Bjork drops to the fourth line left wing.
Jaroslav Halak will be in net for the Bruins.
The game will air on NESN, with pregame coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Here are the projected lines and pairings for both teams.
BOSTON BRUINS (2-1-1)
Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–Jake DeBrusk
Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Jack Studnicka
Trent Frederic–Charlie Coyle–Craig Smith
Anders Bjork–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon–Charlie McAvoy
Connor Clifton–Brandon Carlo
Jakub Zboril–Kevan Miller
Jaroslav Halak
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (3-1-1)
Claude Giroux–Kevin Hayes–Joel Farabee
Oskar Lindblom–Nolan Patrick–Travis Konecny
James van Riemsdyk–Scott Laughton–Jakub Voracek
Michael Raffl–Connor Bunnaman–Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Ivan Provorov–Travis Sanheim
Robert Hagg–Justin Braun
Erik Gustafsson–Mark Friedman
Carter Hart