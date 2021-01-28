Boston Pride’s Power Play Clicking After Going 0-For-7 In First Game Of Season

The Boston Pride’s power play wasn’t clicking in their opening game against the Minnesota Whitecaps, going 0-for-7 in the 2-1 loss Jan. 23.

But 24 hours later, it couldn’t have clicked better.

Boston has potted three goals with the extra skater over its last three games since head coach Paul Mara said it was “everything” that wasn’t clicking on Opening Night.

Despite not being able to convert on the power play, Mara said he still had confidence in the skills his players have to turn it around.

And they certainly did.