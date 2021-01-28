Boston Pride’s Power Play Clicking After Going 0-For-7 In First Game Of Season

The Boston Pride’s power play wasn’t clicking in their opening game against the Minnesota Whitecaps, going 0-for-7 in the 2-1 loss Jan. 23.
But 24 hours later, it couldn’t have clicked better.
Boston has potted three goals with the extra skater over its last three games since head coach Paul Mara said it was “everything” that wasn’t clicking on Opening Night.
Despite not being able to convert on the power play, Mara said he still had confidence in the skills his players have to turn it around.
And they certainly did.
Sammy Davis, the No. 1 pick out of Boston University, and Jillian Dempsey, who became the first NWHL player to reach the 100-point mark, each had a power-play goal in the Pride’s 5-1 win over the Buffalo Beauts on Jan. 24.
Then Christina Putigna added to that total Jan. 26 in a 2-1 loss to the Toronto 6.
That trend continued Wednesday when McKenna Brand got the Pride on the board with a power-play goal in the first period of their eventual 4-1 loss to the Connecticut Whale.
And while the Pride is 1-3-0 on the shortened season, the power play indeed is a bright spot and could prove to be crucial Saturday night against the Metropolitan Riveters.