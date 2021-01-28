Brad Stevens Expects Improvements With Celtics Core Available Vs. Spurs

For the first time all season, the Boston Celtics will have its four core players all available against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart all will take the court Wednesday night for Boston, and it feels like a long time coming.

The Celtics started their season without their starting point guard, and by the time Walker made his return, Boston’s star forward had to quarantine in the NBA’s health and safety protocols with COVID-19. And as luck would have it, when Tatum returned to the lineup Monday in a win over the Chicago Bulls, Walker was being rested in the second game of a back-to-back.

But the band gets back together in San Antonio, and Brad Stevens discussed what he expects to see from his stars in the game.

“Everybody has played, obviously not together, but I’d just like to see us play the way that we want to,” Stevens said in his pregame media availability. “We want to play with great energy and togetherness on both ends of the court. We need to play up the court with good speed on offense and good pace throughout the possession. And we need to start defense better as a team. That’s what I’d like to see improve that will be tested by a really good team that is very athletic. Tonight will be a heck of a challenge but I’d just like to see us play the way that we play when we’re at our best.”

As for what his lineups will look like going forward, Stevens said he won’t have a true idea of what the rotation will end up being until Walker’s minutes restriction is lifted. Apparently we’re still a few weeks out from that.

The Celtics and Spurs tip off Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images