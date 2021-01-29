Bruce Cassidy Hints At Bruins’ Lineup If David Pastrnak Debuts Vs. Capitals

The Boston Bruins, again, have some lineup decisions to make.

With injuries to a handful of forwards already this season, consistent lines, to the fault of no one, have been hard to come by. And with David Pastrnak looking like he’ll play Saturday night against the Washington Capitals, more moves are coming.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy made clear that Pastrnak is going to be in his usual first-line, right-wing spot.

Ideally, Cassidy wants to keep the Trent Frederic-Charlie Coyle-Craig Smith third line together. The fourth line of Anders Bjork, Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner is coming off its best game of the season.

So, as has been the case many times, the vacancy is the second line right wing.