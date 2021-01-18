Buccaneers’ Devin White Reveals Specific Lesson Tom Brady Taught Linebacker

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians expressed how he’s seen quarterback Tom Brady develop his coaching style during his first season in Tampa Bay.

Arians even took what seemed to be a dig at Bill Belichick and the Patriots with his comments, saying how New England “didn’t allow him to coach.”

Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White, who had a standout performance in the team’s most recent win against the New Orleans Saints, further explained one specific lesson which he learned from Brady.

“Thing I love about Tom is he’s always teaching,” White told NBC Sports’ Peter King, who also spoke to Arians. “Teaching me how to be a great leader. Every single day, every single practice, he puts the team before himself. First few days he’s in the locker room, we’re all like, ‘We’re in the locker room with the greatest quarterback of all time! Like, I wanna talk to him, I wanna get a picture with him.’ But then, he’s your teammate. You’re here for a reason.”

White noted one circumstance came after the young linebacker was left out of the upcoming Pro Bowl. Brady used it as a time to share an important lesson.