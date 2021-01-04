Celtics Notes: Jayson Tatum Is Clutch Closer, Playmaker In Win Vs. Pistons

Jayson Tatum coming up clutch again! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d6wYgEbCeW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 3, 2021

“Being in that situation where the game is on the line, you know I want to be in that situation,” Tatum said in his media availability after the game. “So it’s just learn from the shots you do make, learn from the shots you don’t, but I always want to be in that situation.”

But open looks throughout the game a harder to come by for him now, as teams trap him with double teams. It’s forced him to expand his game as a passer, and the play he made offensively a few sequences before the game-winner showed his composure facilitating.

Tatum faked a drive to the hoop with 34 seconds on the clock and kicked it out to Jaylen Brown, who sunk a 3-pointer to take a two-point lead.

still in this 💪 pic.twitter.com/jSVmtQ87HI — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2021

“The last two plays were great, they executed great. I thought they executed well the other day, they just missed the shot,” Brad Stevens said after the game. “I don’t think you can overreact in my shoes to shots made or missed. But multiple plays late in the game that I thought we executed well on. “

So what was Tatum more proud of? Pulling off the game-winning shot or making the clutch pass that helped them stay in the game?

“Hand in hand,” Tatum said.

Yeah, we can see that.

Here are a few other takeaways from Boston’s win over Detroit:

— This is the section where we talk about how well Jaylen Brown performed, which probably is going to be a regular occurrence this year.

Sunday his game-high 31 points were the pure result of him carrying the Celtics on his back through most of the game. He shot 81.3% from the field and 62.5% from deep against the Pistons, dropping 22 points in the first half alone.

Brown also had three assists. And while it should be noted that he failed to record a steal for only the second time in a game this season, and was responsible for six of Boston’s 17 turnovers, the 24-year-old can’t seem to miss lately.

Exhibit A:

Translation: Jaylen Brown is an All-Star pic.twitter.com/pFu0gn0qWX — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 3, 2021

So shoutout to the NBA for snubbing him for an All-Star bid last season. You’ve given Brown quite the chip on his shoulder.

— Don’t let Tatum’s game-winner or Brown blowing up the stat sheet every night let you overlook Smart’s contributions against Detroit, and all season.

Stepping up in place of Kemba Walker at starting point guard yet again, he had a 17-point, 10-assist double-double (not to mention three rebounds.)

“If I’m open, I’m shooting. If the guy’s closing out, I’ve gotta be able to do what I’ve been doing my whole career and that’s getting to the rim, playmaking for not just myself but for others,” Smart said of his shot selection after the game. “So that’s it, just making the read. They did a good job of closing out on me and not allowing me to get those attempts off, so I just took the easy play and took what the defense gave me.”

He’s stepped up into exactly the role that Brad Stevens hoped he would, having to rely on Smart and Tatum much more as facilitators early in the season.

“I think he’s really tried. These seven games, I think I said this earlier, he’s our only guy above five assists on our team,” Stevens said of Smart after the game. “So he’s trying to get us organized, he’s trying to get us in a place where everyone can be successful. He directed, he knew time and score at the end when we were talking in the huddle and when we got the ball to Jayson to shoot it only with enough time that they would have to heave it.

“I think he’s just one of those guys right? No one is going to say anything if he drives in there and makes it. He’s bailed us out on so many occasions throughout the years that I appreciate how much he’s trying to do the right thing on every possession.”

Smart is averaging 6.2 assists per game, well above the 4.9 average he recorded in the 2019-20 season which was a career high.

And you can add all that offensive orchestrating on top of everything Smart means to the Celtics defensively.

“Marcus Smart is the heart and soul of this team,” Brown said of his teammate.

“His energy and his poise has been great for us. They asked him to step up and play the point guard position and he’s matched that. He got me easy baskets. He got Jayson easy baskets. He got himself easy baskets as well. So I’m proud to see Marcus Smart grow and the responsibility that he’s gotten he’s handled it.”

— Boston still isn’t living up to its defensive potential and, frankly, expectations.

It improved this time around against Detroit, despite Blake Griffin being available Sunday, but the Piston’s had a great shooting night until the final stretch and put up 120 points.

“We allowed the game to be closer than it should have been. Give a lot of credit to Detroit once again, I though we played a lot better defense and they still hit some good shots,” Brown said after the game.

“We have to do a better job of raising our intensity and stopping those guys. The game don’t have to come down those last-minute possessions but when they do, it’s a process. And today was part of that process.”

Oddly, both Smart and Brown failed to record either a block or a steal in the contest, and Boston turned the ball over 17 times.

There’s work to do there, and it starts with Stevens going through the tape.

“I think I’ll go back and look and say it was better than the result,” Stevens said. “I thought (Detroit) did go and hit a lot of tough shots. They had several plays in the first half and the second quarter where the shot

“We played better defense today. Our energy was better today. But that’s why you have to bring it every night, because these guys are NBA players. They’re going to make tough shots sometimes.”

— The Celtics have a quick turnaround, returning to action Monday, Jan. 4 as they travel to Toronto to face the Raptors. The start is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images