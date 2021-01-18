Deshaun Watson Makes Request Of Texans Fans As Trade Rumors Swirl

Houston fans on Monday apparently were planning to come together to show their support for the city’s most popular athlete.

But with the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, the man of the hour believes it’s in everyone’s best interest for the event to be nixed.

Deshaun Watson took to Twitter to address Texans fans who were planning to hold a march in support of the star quarterback. Watson, of course, reportedly is at odds with the Houston organization, which has sparked trade rumors surrounding the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

I’m hearing there is a march planned on my behalf in Houston today. Although I am humbled I ask that whoever is organizing the march cancel for the sake of public safety. Covid is spreading at a high rate & I don’t want any fans to unnecessarily expose themselves to infection. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 18, 2021

Kudos to Watson for speaking out and prioritizing the health and safety of all. It’s easy to understand why Houston fans would want to hold such an event, but it would not be a wise decision at this time. Support for Watson can be showcased in many other ways.

As for what the Texans organization could do for Watson, hiring the QB’s preferred option for the team’s next head coach potentially could start the healing process.

