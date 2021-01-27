Ex-Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Getting Another Shot, But Not In NBA

In due course, we will see Isaiah Thomas on the hardwood.
It just won’t be in an NBA game.
Thomas has not played since getting cut by the Washington Wizards last season. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 31-year-old will play for Team USA in the AmericaCup qualifying tournament.
The tournament takes place every two years, and typically the U.S. roster is made up of G League-level players.
Nevertheless, it presents a great opportunity for Thomas to show out and prove he belongs in the NBA.
Things have been bumpy for Thomas since his stardom with the Celtics, as he’s played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets and Wizards since getting traded by Boston.
His success was limited with each team, due largely to a nagging hip injury, but he was somewhat effective last season with the Wizards. Over 40 games with Washington, Thomas averaged 12.2 points and 3.7 assists per game, but was cut to allow for the younger players to get more playing time.
He reportedly has been in contact with some NBA teams about a deal, and some are holding out hope for a return to Boston.