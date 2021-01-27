Ex-Celtics Star Isaiah Thomas Getting Another Shot, But Not In NBA

In due course, we will see Isaiah Thomas on the hardwood.

It just won’t be in an NBA game.

Thomas has not played since getting cut by the Washington Wizards last season. But according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 31-year-old will play for Team USA in the AmericaCup qualifying tournament.

Longtime NBA guard Isaiah Thomas has committed to play for Team USA in the AmericaCup qualifying tournament Feb. 19-20 in San Juan, sources tell ESPN. Joe Prunty will be the USA coach. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 27, 2021

The tournament takes place every two years, and typically the U.S. roster is made up of G League-level players.