How Does Sam Darnold Feel About Down Season? Jets QB Offers Self-Assessment

Week 17 was a bad game to end a bad campaign for third-year quarterback Sam Darnold.

The New York Jets signal-caller threw two interceptions while completing 23 passes for 266 yards with one touchdown in a 28-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

It was a snapshot of the bigger picture for Darnold this season. After all, the 2018 No. 3 overall pick threw more interceptions (11) than touchdowns (nine) while tallying a 2-10 record as New York’s starter.

Darnold offered a rather blunt self-assessment for his individual season after the Jets’ loss in the season finale.

“Yeah, I mean, I definitely didn’t play well this year. I think there was really only the two games that we won,” Darnold told reporters after the game. “I think I can definitely play better in the future and I don’t think I played well enough this year. I wasn’t consistent enough, and that’s really it.

“I don’t know. I think we’ll assess. Again, I didn’t play consistent enough. Just right off the bat, I think I made too many impulse decisions and, you know, I’m going to go back and look at the tape and figure it out. But that’s just kind of my thoughts right off the jump.”

Darnold explained that he wasn’t sure if he had just played his final game with the Jets. The USC product is under contract in 2021, but with the Jets owning the No. 2 overall pick in next spring’s draft, early expectations figure New York could use that selection to draft a new, franchise QB.

The 23-year-old, though, didn’t put much thought into that during his postgame availability Sunday. Instead, Darnold figures he will have conversations with general manager Joe Douglas, but won’t think about his potential departure a decision is made.

