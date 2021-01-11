How Drew Brees Feels About Squaring Off With Tom Brady In Playoff Matchup

The divisional round of the 2020 NFL playoffs will feature a head-to-head matchup between two of the greatest quarterbacks in league history.

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers will be in New Orleans on Sunday for a date with Drew Brees and the Saints. Tampa Bay moved on from the Wild Card round by edging out the Washington Football Team, while the NFC South champions took care of business against the Chicago Bears.

Brees after the Saints’ win Sunday was asked about his third time going toe-to-toe with Brady this season. New Orleans’ longtime signal-caller had a hunch his team was going to meet the new-look Bucs in the playoffs once TB12 landed in Tampa Bay.

“Yeah, don’t take it for granted,” Brees said, per Pro Football Talk. “I’m very appreciative of the opportunity. And listen, the minute that he signed with the Bucs and came in the division, you felt like that was going to be a team to contend with, that was going to be a team that had playoff aspirations and beyond, just like us. So, I guess it was inevitable.”

Brees and Co. swept the division rivals’ regular-season series. New Orleans notched a 38-24 win in Brady’s Bucs debut at Mercedes-Benz Superdome and then walloped Tampa by 35 points on its own turf in Week 9.

Those pair of contests would lead you to believe the Saints have the edge heading into Sunday. But it’s awfully difficult to beat a team three times in the same season, and the Bucs haven’t lost since Week 12.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images