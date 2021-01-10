How Tom Brady Made History In First Playoff Game With Buccaneers

Move over, George Blanda. There’s a new old-timer in town.

Tom Brady on Saturday became the oldest NFL quarterback ever to throw a touchdown pass in a playoff game.

Brady, who threw for two scores in the first half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wild-card round matchup with the Washington Football Team, is 43 years and 159 days old — 51 days older than Blanda was when he tossed his final postseason touchdown in the 1970 AFC Championship Game.

It’s safe to say Brady looks a bit sprier at 43 than the weathered, sideburned Blanda did.

A subtle ad for the TB12 diet pic.twitter.com/eBSLcHyysH — PFF (@PFF) January 10, 2021

As of halftime Saturday night, Brady had thrown 75 career postseason touchdown passes, miles ahead of any other NFL quarterback. Hall of Famer Joe Montana ranks second all-time with 45.

The former New England Patriots quarterback is seeking his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first season with Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images