James Harden is off to Brooklyn, and Twitter had something to say about it.

The Nets reportedly are acquiring the Rockets star via a four-team trade. The reported trade will send Pacers star Victor Oladipo to Houston, Caris LeVert to Indiana and Jarrett Allen to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

(You can check out the full reported trade here, via The Athletic’s Shams Charania.)

Naturally, Twitter lost its collective mind over the news. Here are some of the highlights:

Harden on his way outta Houston pic.twitter.com/WU0dayG8oW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

Sixers fans right now: pic.twitter.com/doby9SQfCU — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) January 13, 2021

***SCREAMS IN CELTICS TRADE PTSD**** https://t.co/x5q4dwh5xK — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) January 13, 2021

Did the Nets get Garnett and Pierce too in this trade? https://t.co/Wl0KzVO9hk — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) January 13, 2021

Trying to keep up with the Harden trade rn pic.twitter.com/JaAqOhfV8v — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 13, 2021

How we feel getting all of these trade notifications. 😱 pic.twitter.com/Kp4yiAFTwq — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) January 13, 2021

Me trying to keep up with the news: pic.twitter.com/q9WoXTOGnb — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) January 13, 2021

All of us rn pic.twitter.com/zALK3vmLks — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 13, 2021

When you bet the Nets to win it all BEFORE the Harden trade 😂 pic.twitter.com/79tG8Rkwi4 — SportsLine (@SportsLine) January 13, 2021

See you in Brooklyn!

Thumbnail photo via Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images