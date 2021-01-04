Jaylen Brown Ranks At Top Of These NBA Scoring Categories For Celtics

Jaylen Brown can’t seem to miss. Seriously.

The Boston Celtics wing has been on fire offensively this season, playing like a deserving All-Star candidate playing with a chip on his shoulder after being on the fringe last year.

On Sunday against the Detroit Pistons, Brown led the Celtics in scoring with 31 points, shooting 81.3% from the field and 62.5% from deep. Just two games ago against Memphis he hit a new career-high with 42 points and was 71% from the field on 21 attempts against the Grizzlies.

Long story short, Brown’s offensive efficiency has been a big development for Boston seven games into their season.

So much so, that he’s leading the NBA in certain shooting statistics:

The 24-year-old now ranks 5th in the NBA in scoring, but when it comes to his 11 field goals per game, midrange field goal percentage of 76% or his 6.3 fast break points per game entering Sunday’s contest, Brown led the rest of the NBA.

Translation: Jaylen Brown is an All-Star pic.twitter.com/pFu0gn0qWX — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) January 3, 2021

Jaylen Brown this season:



31 points (13-16 FG)

25 points (12-20 FG)

42 points (15-21 FG)

20 points (7-13 FG)

18 points (8-13 FG)

27 points (11-25 FG)

33 points (13-24 FG)



Absolute flamethrower 🔥 pic.twitter.com/26CKtx4ZAV — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 3, 2021

We’ll see how long Brown can sustain this, or, if we should just get used to this kind of production from now on.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images