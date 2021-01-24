Julian Edelman Celebrates Tom Brady’s Return To Super Bowl On Instagram

Tom Brady is heading back to the Super Bowl, and Julian Edelman couldn’t be happier.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled out a 31-26 victory over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Brady threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns despite three interceptions in the second half.

Naturally, Edelman took to Instagram to celebrate Brady’s return to the big game with an epic video.

Check it out:

This marks Brady’s 10th trip to the Super Bowl, appearing in nine others during his two decades with the New England Patriots. The Bucs will be the first team in NFL history to play the Super Bowl on its own home turf.

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images