NBA Rumors: Wednesday’s Magic-Celtics Game Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

The NBA has postponed five games to date early in the 2020-21 season.

Three of those contests included the Celtics.

Boston will not play the Orlando Magic at TD Garden on Wednesday night, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. The two Eastern Conference teams also are slated to meet Friday in Boston, but it remains to be seen if that game is held as scheduled.

The Magic and Celtics were scheduled to play Wednesday and Friday in Boston, but Magic won't be traveling today, sources tell ESPN. It is immediately unclear the status of the Friday game, but sources say Wednesday's game has been postponed. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

The C’s also had games scheduled for this past Sunday and Tuesday postponed. Sunday’s postponement was due to the Miami Heat not having enough players necessary to play. Boston was the undermanned team Tuesday when it was supposed to square off with the Chicago Bulls.

The Celtics reportedly have two players currently dealing with COVID-19: Robert Williams and Jayson Tatum. A handful of players — including Jaylen Brown — reportedly have been ordered to quarantine after being labeled as close contacts.

Boston currently sits at 7-3 on the campaign as it awaits the green light to resume game action.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images