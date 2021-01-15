NBA Rumors: Idea To Add Two-Way Roster Spot Has ‘Momentum’

The playbook for the NBA’s 2020-21 season is being written as we go here.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact its efforts to push on without a bubble, the league has had to tighten up some of its health and safety protocols.

A number of games have been postponed due to outbreaks of the virus in various locker rooms, as teams aren’t able to dress enough players due to positive tests and subsequent contact tracting.

So it looks like the NBA and Players’ Association are entertaining the idea of expanding rosters.

“The NBA and NBPA are discussing adding an additional roster spot for teams via a third two-way contract,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Friday first reported.

The NBA and NBPA are discussing adding an additional roster spot for teams via a third two-way contract, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski had a similar report, adding that there’s ‘momentum toward’ this mid-season amendment after the league had a call with general managers Friday.

Wojnarowski also noted these players would be eligible to be activated up to 50 of the 72 regular season games this season.

Players on two-way contracts are eligible to be activated up to 50 of the 72 regular season games this season. https://t.co/LaOGFOSmHn — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 15, 2021

Two-way deals can be worked out between teams and undrafted players who have been in the league four or fewer years, and their salary is dependent on how much time they spend between the NBA and the franchise’s G League affiliate.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images