NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Could Miss One Week Due To COVID-19 Protocols

Kevin Durant just can’t seem to escape COVID-19.

The Brooklyn Nets forward been scratched from the lineup for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, he could miss at least a week of games as a result.

If that’s the case, Durant could miss at least four games.

Durant, as you likely remember, was one of four Nets players to test positive for COVID-19 in May. He’s tested negative for the virus numerous times of late and “continues to register antibodies,” per Woj.

_.