Southampton Vs. Liverpool: Score, Highlights Of Premier League Game

Liverpool suffered a 1-0 defeat at Southampton on Monday.

Danny Ings’ second-minute goal proved decisive at St Mary’s Stadium, with the Reds unable to muster an equalizer against a well-organized, stubborn Saints defense.

Following a below-par first half, there was greater intent and tempo about the champions’ play after the interval.

However, Southampton’s defensive perseverance restricted them to a sole shot on target – a scuffed Sadio Mane attempt 15 minutes from time.

Jürgen Klopp’s Reds remain top of the Premier League standings on goal difference, although they have played one game more than Manchester United.

Thumbnail photo via <a href="https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/first-team/421876-southampton-premier-league-match-report" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">LiverpoolFC.com</a>