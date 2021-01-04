Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Sell NYC Apartment For Huge Price

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen found a buyer.

The New York Post reported Monday, citing city property records, that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have sold their apartment in the Tribeca neighborhood of New York City.

The price: $37 million.

A Connecticut-based financier reportedly bought the pad — a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom, 12th-floor unit at 70 Vestry — with a New Haven-based trust.

The purchase opens the door to the couple’s next home, an environmentally friendly mansion that Brady and Bundchen reportedly are building on Miami’s Indian Creek (aka “billionaire’s bunker”) after dropping $17 million.

That said, it doesn’t sound like they’re completely moving on from NYC, as a source told the New York Post that Brady and Bundchen “love the city” and are keeping a smaller residence in the same 70 Vestry building.

Between their real estate moves and their new luxury boat, a multimillion-dollar custom vessel named “Viva A Vida,” life sure is good for Brady and Bundchen nowadays.

It’ll be even sweeter if Brady, who spent his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots before joining Tampa Bay in free agency in March, can lead the Bucs to Super Bowl LV. The playoff journey begins Saturday night with a matchup against the Washington Football Team.

