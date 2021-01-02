NFL Rumors: Adam Gase, Jets To Part Ways After Regular Season Finale

The New York Jets season comes to an end after their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

And it looks like that will also mark the ending of Adam Gase’s tenure with the team.

The Jets are anticipated to part ways with their head coach, who has a 9-22 record over his last two seasons with the team, as reported by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

The #Jets are expected to part ways with coach Adam Gase following the game on Sunday, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Expect a thorough and lengthy search. Our story: https://t.co/HnEgz440BV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2021

Per the report, New York probably would have parted ways with Gase last week had the Jets not pulled off a two-game win steak — a winning streak that ruined the team’s chances of drafting first overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

According to other rumors, the team already has alerted Gase he’ll be let go.

“Among the candidates who are slated to be considered are Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley to college coaches such as Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and Florida’s Dan Mullen to everyone in between,” the report stats.

Kickoff for Jets-Patriots is slated for 1 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images