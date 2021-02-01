NFL Rumors: Rams Targeted Aaron Rodgers Before Landing Matthew Stafford

The Rams reportedly landed Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Lions on Saturday, but it sounds like he wasn’t the only quarterback the team explored.

Los Angeles was eyeing Aaron Rodgers as a potential replacement for Jared Goff, according to The Los Angeles Times’ Sam Farmer. Goff, along with three draft picks, were sent to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

The Rams apparently made a serious attempt to sway the Green Bay Packers to trade Rodgers, but hit a pretty significant roadblock in the process.

“They wanted to upgrade from Jared Goff,” Farmer said Sunday on NFL Network. “They felt like there were a number of quarterbacks that could do that. I think Deshaun Watson was out of their price range. They made a run at Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers were adamant they weren’t trading him.”

That’s a pretty interesting statement in more ways than one.

