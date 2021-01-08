Renee Montgomery ‘Serious’ About Interest In Buying Atlanta Dream

Renee Montgomery is interested in buying the Atlanta Dream, and she’s not joking around.

The team is co-owned by Kelly Loeffler, a Republican senator from Georgia. Loeffler was unseated by Democratic opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock, whom her own team campaigned for, in the Jan. 5 run-off.

Loeffler and Dream players have been at odds for quite some time. Things escalated this summer when Loeffler penned a letter to the WNBA this summer opposing its decision to honor the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Now, Montgomery hopes the team can start fresh. And she wants to be part of that.

“Man, listen. I’m interested (in buying the team),” she said Tuesday on the “TMZ Sports” show on FOX Sports 1. “I am, and I know that there’s a lot to unpack with that. But I think that people talking about it are actually serious, and I’m actually serious. Especially if you don’t want a team and you oppose everything that’s going on with that team, well then yeah. You probably should sell it. And if everything goes OK, yeah. I would definitely be interested.”

Montgomery isn’t the only professional athlete interested in purchasing the team.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James floated the idea on Twitter as well after Loeffler’s defeat. Multiple athletes responded to his message, including Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts, Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and tennis legend Billie Jean King.

This wouldn’t be the first professional sports team Montgomery would own, either. She recently became co-owner of the Beasts alongside NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in the new Fan Controlled Football league.

Thumbnail photo via Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images