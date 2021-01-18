Tom Brady Eyes NFC Championship In Victory Tweet: ‘On To The Frozen Tundra’

Tom Brady already is focused on the next challenge.

The quarterback shared a quick video to social media Monday, one day after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs.

His message: “On to The Frozen Tundra. High fives for everybody. Let’s go.”

Brady, of course, is referencing his upcoming NFC Championship Game showdown with the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, while also poking fun at his failed attempt to high five an official Sunday after rushing for a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s win.

The 43-year-old might want to be careful about giving the Packers any bulletin-board material this week, as Aaron Rodgers and Co. have looked nearly unstoppable of late.

Then again, Brady is a six-time Super Bowl champion, the greatest quarterback in NFL history and is coming off a huge victory over Drew Brees and the Saints in New Orleans. The Bucs should feel good about how they’re playing with a trip to Super Bowl LV on the line.

