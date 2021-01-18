Patriots’ Josh McDaniels Believed To Be ‘Prime Candidate’ For Eagles Job

Josh McDaniels evidently made a strong impression Sunday during his marathon job interview.

The longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator is believed to be “a prime candidate” for the Philadelphia Eagles’ head-coaching job, according to a report Monday from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Multiple sources connected to #Eagles coaching search believe #Patriots OC Josh McDaniels is a prime candidate for the HC job. #Bucs DC Todd Bowles interviews this afternoon and has some internal support. #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy does not have interview planned. Stay tuned. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2021

McDaniels flew to Palm Beach, Fla., on Sunday to meet with Eagles brass. That interview began before noon and wrapped up after 9 p.m. ET, per a report from John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Clark reported McDaniels “did very well in his interview.”

I’m told he interviewed in Palm Beach, FL with Eagles owner Jeff Lurie and many front office members yesterday from morning into the evening past 9pm pic.twitter.com/3AEhFjIxT6 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) January 18, 2021

McDaniels has spent the vast majority of his NFL coaching career in New England, coaching Patriots quarterbacks for 13 of the last 17 seasons and serving two extended stints as the team’s offensive coordinator (2005 through 2008 and 2012 to present). He also spent 1 1/2 seasons as the Denver Broncos’ head coach from 2009 to 2010 and was the St. Louis Rams’ OC in 2011.

The 44-year-old’s experience with QBs could appeal to the Eagles, who have benched starter Carson Wentz locked up for the foreseeable future on an essentially unmovable contract.

McDaniels last month said he “absolutely” wants to be a head coach again. He’s interviewed or been asked to interview for at least one head-coaching vacancy every year since 2013. He landed the Indianapolis Colts job after the 2017 season before reversing course and remaining in New England.

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo also interviewed for the Eagles’ vacancy last week. Philadelphia and the Houston Texans are the only teams that have yet to hire new head coaches.

