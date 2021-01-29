Watch Bruins’ Sean Kuraly Score On Incredible Play By Anders Bjork Vs. Penguins

Anders Bjork was due for a big play, and that came Thursday night.

The Bruins forward absolutely blew by Brandon Tanev in the final two minutes of the first period of Boston’s game against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Bjork skated behind the net and back to below the face-off circles before firing the puck on net. It deflected off Sean Kuraly and past Tristan Jarry to give Boston a 2-1 lead.

It was a pretty sequence, check it out:

*Insert heart eyes emoji*

Bjork had a strong first period, and it paid off before the horn sounded.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images