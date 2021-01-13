With Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Nets, Here’s What He Did Tuesday Instead

Kyrie Irving couldn’t play for the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, but he still made good use of his night.
The guard was subject to criticism after a video circulated of him, maskless, attending a 30th birthday party for his sister Asia over the weekend.
Irving had not played in a game in a week, citing “personal reasons,” as the NBA investigates his actions to determine if he broke their COVID-19 health and safety protocols.
The Nets released a statement about the incident Tuesday, but coach Steve Nash is confident he’ll eventually return to the team.
But for now, he apparently is using the time missed wisely.
Tahanie Aboushi, a civil rights lawyer who is a candidate for Manhattan District Attorney, hosted a zoom conference for volunteers in support of her campaign and mission, which is reforming the United States’ criminal justice system. Among them was none other than Irving.
Check out Aboushi’s tweet, and for “Kai Irving,” who the internet quickly spotted wearing a white T-shirt in the middle row of participants.
Say what you want about Irving, but he puts his money (and time) where his mouth is when it comes to the social causes dear to him.