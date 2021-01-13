With Kyrie Irving Ruled Out For Nets, Here’s What He Did Tuesday Instead

Kyrie Irving couldn’t play for the Brooklyn Nets in Tuesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, but he still made good use of his night.

The guard was subject to criticism after a video circulated of him, maskless, attending a 30th birthday party for his sister Asia over the weekend.

Irving had not played in a game in a week, citing “personal reasons,” as the NBA investigates his actions to determine if he broke their COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

The Nets released a statement about the incident Tuesday, but coach Steve Nash is confident he’ll eventually return to the team.

But for now, he apparently is using the time missed wisely.