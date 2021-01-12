Nets Release Statement After Video Of Maskless Kyrie Irving Surfaces

The Brooklyn Nets have spoken about Kyrie Irving after a video of him without a mask during a gathering with family surfaced Tuesday.

Irving has missed the last three games for Brooklyn and will not be with the team Tuesday. It’s unclear when he will return.

Nets general manager Sean Marks released a statement regarding the video.

“We are aware of a video on social media featuring Kyrie Irving at a family gathering,” Marks said via Yahoo! Sports’ Chris Haynes. “We are reviewing the circumstances with both Kyrie and the NBA in order to determine compliance with health and safety protocols.

“Kyrie remains away from the team due to personal reasons. A date of his return has yet to be finalized. In the meantime, we will continue to stay focused on our organizational goals.

“Kyrie will have the opportunity to address his absence when he is ready to do so.”

Irving likely will need to quarantine under the NBA’s health and safety protocols, which were tweaked a bit as more postponements came Tuesday.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images