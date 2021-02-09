2021 Daytona 500 Speedweeks Schedule: Dates, Times Of NASCAR Event

It’s that time of year again, NASCAR fans.

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season begins Tuesday with the start of the Daytona 500 Speedweek at Daytona International Speedway. There will be new teams, new drivers, a new schedule and lots more for racing fans to enjoy.

The six-day event will end with the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on Valentine’s Day.

Sounds like fun, right? Here’s a look at the dates and times for this week’s slate of events (all times Eastern), as well as how to watch on TV.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Busch Clash at Daytona (FS1, MRN)

Wednesday, Feb. 10

12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: First Practice (FS1, MRN)

7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Thursday, Feb. 11

5:35 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: First Practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Bluegreen Vacations Duels at Daytona (FS1, MRN)



Friday, Feb. 12

1 p.m. — ACRA Menards Series: First Practice

3:10 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying (FS1)

4:35 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: First Practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: NextEra Energy 250 (FS1, MRN)

Saturday, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. — ACRA Menard’s Series: Qualifying

9:30 a.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Second Practice (FS1, MRN)

10:40 a.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying* (FS2, FS1)

12:05 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Final Practice (FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. — ACRA Menards Series: Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire (FS1, MRN)

5 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 (FS1, MRN)

Sunday, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: Daytona 500 (FOX, MRN)

*Coverage begins on FS2 and switches over to FS1 at 11 a.m.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images