Gisele Bündchen Shows Love For Tom Brady, Bucs In Adorable Instagram Post

Gisele Bündchen has been by Tom Brady’s side since 2006, so she’s seen her fair share of tough losses and even bigger wins.

And she added another big win to her list Sunday night when she watched her husband, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, and the rest of Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Bündchen celebrated with Brady, along with the three Brady children, on the field after the win. And she took to Instagram on Monday to show her love and support.

“Congratulations Bucs for an incredible team win last night!!!,” she captioned the post, which included a slew of photos from Sunday’s festivities. “A lot of people didn’t believe you could do it, but you all showed that with time, dedication, trust in one another and with teamwork anything is possible.”

Read Bündchen’s full caption, and check out the adorable pictures below.

We’re sure these kinds of pictures never get old for the Brady family.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images