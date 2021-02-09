Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Questionable For Game Vs. Jazz

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have gone without Jaylen Brown for two games, but there’s a chance that’s all it will be (for now, at least).

The team has listed Brown as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.

The 24-year-old has battled left knee soreness following the Celtics’ loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.

Here’s the full injury report:

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow C’s Utah:



Jaylen Brown (left knee soreness) – QUESTIONABLE

Romeo Langford (right wrist surgery rehab) – OUT

Marcus Smart (left calf tear) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 8, 2021

The Celtics have struggled mightily on offense since losing Brown and Marcus Smart (left calf tear) to injury.

Tip-off for Celtics-Jazz is slated for 10 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Darren Yamashita/USA TODAY Sports Images