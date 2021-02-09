Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics Star Questionable For Game Vs. Jazz

The Boston Celtics have gone without Jaylen Brown for two games, but there’s a chance that’s all it will be (for now, at least).
The team has listed Brown as questionable for Tuesday’s game against the Utah Jazz.
The 24-year-old has battled left knee soreness following the Celtics’ loss to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
Here’s the full injury report:
The Celtics have struggled mightily on offense since losing Brown and Marcus Smart (left calf tear) to injury.
Tip-off for Celtics-Jazz is slated for 10 p.m. ET.