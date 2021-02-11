Bradley Beal Shared Brilliant Logic For Wizards’ 3-Point Shooting Woes

NESN Logo Sign In

The Washington Wizards’ shots from beyond the 3-point arc are just not falling.

That’s ironic, because Bradley Beal’s reasoning for that slump should suggest quite the opposite.

The Wizards have been shooting 34.6% from deep through the 2020-21 season, but Wednesday they fell short of even that mark, a reoccurring pattern of late.

As the Toronto Raptors shot 59.4% from deep in a 137-115 win, the Wizards countered shooting just 29.3% from 3-point range.

So why aren’t these 3s falling? Well, Bradley Beal is blaming the one thing that literally brings a basketball back down into a hoop after its shot.

“Gravity,” Beal responded when asked why Washington has struggled to shoot 3-pointers the last few games, via The Athletic’s Fred Katz. “Gravity just isn’t on our side. … Something’s in the air. Maybe if I play on the damn moon, shots are gonna go in.”

Basketball on the moon, eh? We have a feeling that won’t help the Wizards out here.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images