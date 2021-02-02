Bruins Focus: Boston Looks To Carry Momentum Vs. Flyers, Sabres This Week

Let’s take a look at what the Bruins have on their plate this week:

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at Philadelphia Flyers, 8 p.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 5 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 6 at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET

What Bruins fans need to know

Philadelphia is coming off back-to-back overtime wins against the New York Islanders to hold on to the top spot in the East Division. But even though they sit atop the standings, the Flyers have been lucky to win some of these games.

Philly was outshot by the Islanders in both games and was outshot by New York, as well. Boston has been able to hold opponents to fewer shots while peppering its opponents with pucks.

Carter Hart has been good, but not great, for the Flyers. His 22 goals allowed are the fourth most in the NHL and only has a .900 save percentage. He’ll need to be on his A-game against a Bruins offense that has scored 12 goals in their last three games.

As for the Sabres, they’re sixth in the East and have lost two of their last three games.

Who Bruins need to watch out for

Joel Farabee (Flyers) — The winger netted a hat trick in the Flyers’ 4-3 overtime win Sunday, becoming the second-youngest Philly player to do so.

The 20-year-old already has shown tremendous growth from his 52 games last season and provides Philly with some scoring depth. Farabee also had a four-point performance on Opening Night.

Casey Mittelstadt (Sabres) — Mittelstadt has been earning his time for Buffalo and was even seen on the ice as the extra skater when the Sabres pulled Carter Hutton in hopes for the tying goal. While it didn’t come to fruition, he obviously impressed head coach Ralph Krueger enough to put the 22-year-old in that situation.

Jack Eichel (Sabres) — Eichel is one of the NHL’s most electric players, and opponents always need to watch out for him when he’s on the ice.

Eichel leads Buffalo with 11 points and nine assists, so he clearly can set up his teammates to score and get pucks to the net.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images