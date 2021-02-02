Tom Brady Vs. Patrick Mahomes: Which QB Has Better Super Bowl Weapons?

Despite the fact that the New England Patriots won six Super Bowls with Tom Brady at the helm, head coach/general manager Bill Belichick was constantly criticized for not putting good enough weapons around his quarterback.

Maybe that’s true. Or maybe the Patriots spread their money around to build better, more consistent teams.

Ammunition is definitely not a problem for Brady in his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with whom he finds himself in Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs. The only team in the NFL that might have better receiving options than the Buccaneers are their Super Bowl opponents.

But which team has better pass-catchers? On the surface, it’s almost impossible to decide.

Here are their running back, wide receiver and tight end depth charts: