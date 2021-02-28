Bruins Wrap: Boston Rights Ship With Needed Win Over Rangers

The Bruins needed a get-right game Sunday afternoon against the Rangers, and they got it.
Boston earned an impressive 4-1 win over New York with Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic and Charlie McAvoy all lighting the lamp. Most importantly, the Bruins, who entered the matchup having lost four of their last five, took the Madison Square Garden ice with a sense of physical purpose and outplayed the Rangers for much of the game.
Bruce Cassidy’s team got an especially strong performance from their third line. Frederic, Jack Studnicka (one assist) and Jake DeBrusk were engaged throughout and combined for five shots on goal.
Tuukka Rask was solid in net, stopping 20 of the 21 shots he faced. Neither team scored on the power play, and the Bruins held a 36-21 advantage in shots on goal.
The game even ended with a fight, but more on that later.
Here’s how it all went down:
SETTING THE TONE
Clearly upset with how easily they allowed Rangers defenseman (and former Bruin) Ryan Lindgren to push them around Friday night, the Bruins made a concerted effort to return the favor Sunday afternoon.
DeBrusk let the young blueliner know what kind of game it was going to be:
The Bruins carried that kind of play throughout the period, with multiple players either blocking shorts or delivering big hits — or both.
Charlie Coyle, a player who needs to get going, got Boston on the board first with this sweet goal:
Frederic gave the B ruins a two-goal lead with just over a minute left in the frame, scoring the second goal of his career.
The Rangers actually out-shot the Bruins, 9-7, but the numbers really don’t tell the full story.
MORE OF THE SAME
Boston continued its strong play in the second period and eventually took a 3-0 lead on a goal from Charlie McAvoy, who was excellent throughout the period.
Take a look:
The two teams played a largely clean period with neither side picking up a penaly.
The Bruins out-shot the Rangers, 12-6.
CHIPPY FINISH
Unsurprisingly, the third period saw plenty of physicality and some chippy play. And the Bruins, despite having a lead, did show some frustration.
Colin Blackwell lit the lamp for the Rangers to make it a 3-1 game. Immediately after scoring, the Rangers center ran over Bruins fourth-liner Greg McGregg, who swung his stick in anger.
Take a look:
Craig Smith picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct late in the third period to put New York on the power play. However, an empty-net goal from Coyle put the game away for the Bruins.
Nick Ritchie and Brendan Lemieux dropped the gloves after the final horn.
Boston out-shot New York, 17-6, in the period.
UP NEXT
The Bruins will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Washington Capitals. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.