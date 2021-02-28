Bruins Wrap: Boston Rights Ship With Needed Win Over Rangers

The game even ended with a fight, but more on that later.

Here’s how it all went down:

SETTING THE TONE

Clearly upset with how easily they allowed Rangers defenseman (and former Bruin) Ryan Lindgren to push them around Friday night, the Bruins made a concerted effort to return the favor Sunday afternoon.

DeBrusk let the young blueliner know what kind of game it was going to be:

Jake DeBrusk is the latest Bruin to knock down Ryan Lindgren with a hard hit. pic.twitter.com/DVllOui3ED — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2021

The Bruins carried that kind of play throughout the period, with multiple players either blocking shorts or delivering big hits — or both.

Sarah Stier/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images

Charlie Coyle, a player who needs to get going, got Boston on the board first with this sweet goal:

Charlie Coyle, how do you do!? 🚨#NHLBruins strike first in this one. pic.twitter.com/M2EBsDnw59 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 28, 2021

Frederic gave the B ruins a two-goal lead with just over a minute left in the frame, scoring the second goal of his career.

The Rangers actually out-shot the Bruins, 9-7, but the numbers really don’t tell the full story.

MORE OF THE SAME

Boston continued its strong play in the second period and eventually took a 3-0 lead on a goal from Charlie McAvoy, who was excellent throughout the period.

Take a look:

The #NHLBruins are on a mission today! 🚨



Pasta ➡️ McAvoy to make it 3️⃣. pic.twitter.com/PlovmDdeN6 — NHLonNBCSports (@NHLonNBCSports) February 28, 2021

The two teams played a largely clean period with neither side picking up a penaly.

The Bruins out-shot the Rangers, 12-6.

CHIPPY FINISH

Unsurprisingly, the third period saw plenty of physicality and some chippy play. And the Bruins, despite having a lead, did show some frustration.

Colin Blackwell lit the lamp for the Rangers to make it a 3-1 game. Immediately after scoring, the Rangers center ran over Bruins fourth-liner Greg McGregg, who swung his stick in anger.

Take a look:

Craig Smith picked up an unsportsmanlike conduct late in the third period to put New York on the power play. However, an empty-net goal from Coyle put the game away for the Bruins.

Nick Ritchie and Brendan Lemieux dropped the gloves after the final horn.

Nick Ritchie and Brendan Lemieux drop the gloves as time expires. pic.twitter.com/sKnJDIn3hq — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 28, 2021

Boston out-shot New York, 17-6, in the period.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will be back in action Wednesday night when they host the Washington Capitals. Puck drop from TD Garden is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Sarah Stier/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports Images