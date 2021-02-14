Bubba Wallace To Start Daytona 500 From Rear After Car Fails Inspection

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season got off to a rough start for Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. and 23XI Racing.

The No. 23 Toyota Camry twice failed prerace inspection at Daytona International Speedway, according to multiple reports. Consequently, Wallace will start from the rear Sunday in the Daytona 500. He originally was set to start in the sixth position.

Additionally, one of the 23XI Racing crew members was ejected.

“Bad news, Bubba Wallace fans: His car just failed inspection a second time,” The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck tweeted.

Wallace car has failed twice. Will have to go to rear and have crew member ejected. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 14, 2021

Bubba Wallace to the rear and crew member ejected for second failure pic.twitter.com/Mj7hSRupo6 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 14, 2021

Obviously this is a tough break for Wallace and 23XI Racing co-owners Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. The No. 23 team impressed in Daytona 500 practice and qualifying, and appeared primary for a solid Cup Series debut.

Will Wallace be able to make up the ground and earn a strong finish in “The Great American Race?” We’ll find out soon enough.

He clearly isn’t worried, though.

Ain’t nothing but a G thang..BAY BEH https://t.co/a5MItzbpw3 — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) February 14, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images