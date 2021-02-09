Charlie McAvoy Chips Tooth During Bruins Practice, Hopeful To Be Available Vs. Rangers

Charlie McAvoy needed some dental work done Monday.
The Boston Bruins blueliner was involved in a collision with teammate Trent Frederic at Warrior Ice Arena. McAvoy left the ice and didn’t return, leaving many to wonder if it was anything serious.
But it appears he chipped a tooth.
“I think he chipped a tooth, otherwise he was fine,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after practice. “We’ll have an update later today. Hopefully, he’s good to go (Tuesday).
Hopefully, it was a simple fix and McAvoy will be able to practice Tuesday.
The Bruins are in the midst of an extended break after having their Friday and Monday games against the Buffalo Sabres postponed due to COVID-19.
Boston is scheduled to resume play Wednesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.