Charlie McAvoy Chips Tooth During Bruins Practice, Hopeful To Be Available Vs. Rangers

Charlie McAvoy needed some dental work done Monday.

The Boston Bruins blueliner was involved in a collision with teammate Trent Frederic at Warrior Ice Arena. McAvoy left the ice and didn’t return, leaving many to wonder if it was anything serious.

But it appears he chipped a tooth.

“I think he chipped a tooth, otherwise he was fine,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after practice. “We’ll have an update later today. Hopefully, he’s good to go (Tuesday).

Hopefully, it was a simple fix and McAvoy will be able to practice Tuesday.