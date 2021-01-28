Metropolitan Riveters Withdraw From NWHL Lake Placid Bubble

The Metropolitan Riveters’ quest for the Isobel Cup came to an abrupt end Thursday.

The team announced it had to withdraw from the NWHL bubble in Lake Placid due to several members of the team testing positive for COVID-19.

“Our team is heartbroken to not have the chance to compete for the Isobel Cup, but we are aligned with the League in prioritizing the well-being of all of the players and staff,” Riveters head coach Ivo Mocek said in a statement. “We wish the best to our respected opponents, and I assure you that the Metropolitan Riveters will be back to compete again in Season 7 for our fans and all of our amazing supporters.”

All games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed and will resume Saturday.

The Riveters were 2-1-0 on the season.